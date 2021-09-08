Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.82. Owlet shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 3,834 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Owlet Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

