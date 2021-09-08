Oxen Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,554.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $38.11 million and approximately $115,554.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.73 or 0.07543879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.53 or 0.01456178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00391753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00128222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00572565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.15 or 0.00564965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00339498 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,264,868 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.