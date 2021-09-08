Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.72

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 80788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

