Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,468.60

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,468.60 ($32.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,725 ($35.60). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,645 ($34.56), with a volume of 45,505 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders acquired a total of 930 shares of company stock worth $2,365,968 over the last quarter.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

