Panda Yield (BBOO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,030.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $45,638.88 and $7,030.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00159524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00730570 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.