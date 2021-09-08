Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,843 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 57.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,323,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

