Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

