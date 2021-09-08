Parallel Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,416,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

