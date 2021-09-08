Parallel Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

