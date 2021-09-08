Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $264.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.50. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

