Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.34 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.