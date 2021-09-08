Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 61,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,291,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

PAYA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

