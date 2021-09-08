Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $1,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,737,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $270.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 216.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $131.31 and a 12-month high of $275.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

