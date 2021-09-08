PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.1% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $289.49. 497,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,982. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

