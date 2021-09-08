PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PaySign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.