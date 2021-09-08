Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $272.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.49 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.59. 250,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.00. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $276,335. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

