Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $2,173,764.60 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

Shares of PTON traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,595,491. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

