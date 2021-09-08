Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.33.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$39.01 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.67. The firm has a market cap of C$21.46 billion and a PE ratio of -45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.41.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

