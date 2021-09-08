Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) versus Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54%

Volatility & Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Penn Virginia $273.27 million 2.75 -$310.56 million $5.71 3.48

Penn Virginia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pengrowth Energy and Penn Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60

Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.02%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

