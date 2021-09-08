Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $200,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after buying an additional 442,481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Yum China by 29.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

