Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $228,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,585,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32.

