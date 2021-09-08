Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 450,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average daily volume of 24,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.29% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

