Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.03.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

