Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,961 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 1,234.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 58,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PSNL stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $992.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,771. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

