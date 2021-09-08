Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.97-6.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.10. Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

