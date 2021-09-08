Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,963 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.