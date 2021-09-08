Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan Sells 2,600 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 412,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $881.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.