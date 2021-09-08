Phreesia’s (PHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

