PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.03

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.03 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 23.99 ($0.31). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 10,285 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.97. The company has a market cap of £3.01 million and a PE ratio of 38.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

