PIBBLE Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and $46,901.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00728889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00043446 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars.

