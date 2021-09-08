Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $39,774.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

