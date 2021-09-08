PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

