PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:PNI opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

