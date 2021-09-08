PIN (PIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00196428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.53 or 0.07201422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,339.31 or 0.99956928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00739819 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

