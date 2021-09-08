Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MHI opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

