Piper Sandler Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME stock opened at $193.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $208.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,592 shares of company stock worth $2,606,919. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

