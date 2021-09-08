PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PlayAGS by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PlayAGS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $5,148,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 248,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. Analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.