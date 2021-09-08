PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Reaches $400,090.23

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $400,090.23 and approximately $10,003.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00058139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00150819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.25 or 0.00724184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042916 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

