PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

