PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $167.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

