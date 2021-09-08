PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,800,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WPP by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

