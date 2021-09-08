PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $123.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.