PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,487 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

