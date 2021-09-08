Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Popular has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. Popular has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

