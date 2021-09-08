Populous Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Populous has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $114.68 million and $3.61 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.69 or 0.00722312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.