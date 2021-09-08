Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $627.68

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.68 ($8.20) and traded as low as GBX 619.20 ($8.09). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 6,981 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 635.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 627.68. The stock has a market cap of £86.71 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

