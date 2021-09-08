PotCoin Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1,825.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,994.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.55 or 0.07608869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.79 or 0.01468618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00394960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00127668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00601676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00559351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00350835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006841 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,688,787 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

