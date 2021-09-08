Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $89,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

