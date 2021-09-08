PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of PRA Group worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,415. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.