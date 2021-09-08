Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APTS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,585. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $658.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

APTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

